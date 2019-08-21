Mika Singh aplogises for performing in Karachi

After reports emerged that All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) and Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) had banned singer Mika Singh since he performed at a wedding in Karachi, ANI has now reported that Mika has apologised for his actions.

Claiming that the whole thing was not intentional, the singer at a recently held press meet offered his unconditional apology.

“It wasn’t that I was adamant on performing there, it was a coincidence that I went there and #Article370 happened. If I made a mistake, I apologise to the federation and the nation,” Mika said as per ANI’s tweet.

Singer Mika Singh on his performance in Pakistan: It wasn’t that I was adamant on performing there, it was a coincidence that I went there and #Article370 happened. If I made a mistake, I apologise to the federation and the nation. pic.twitter.com/3rU2p5nG36 — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2019

Mika, reportedly, performed in Karachi on August 8 and his presence became widely known after pictures and videos of his performance appeared on social media sites.

“We at FWICE, mother body of all the 24 crafts of film making have zero tolerance for such acts and unanimously condemn it as anti-national and totally ban Mika Singh and the 14 crew members who participated in the presentation from any performance, recording, playback, singing, acting in India,” an earlier statement from the body read.

The tensions between India and Pakistan arose after the former diluted the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. Post the political move, the two countries put a stop to any kind of cultural exchange.