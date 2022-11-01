scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 01, 2022

Migos rapper Takeoff dead after Houston shooting

Takeoff — who was part of Migos along with Quavo and Offset — was 28.

Takeoff was 28.

Migos rapper Takeoff is dead after a shooting early Tuesday outside a bowling alley in Houston, a representative confirmed.

Police responded shortly after 2:30 a.m. to reports of a shooting at 810 Billiards & Bowling, where dozens of people had gathered on a balcony outside of the bowling alley, which is on the third floor, police said. Officers discovered one man dead when they arrived.

Security guards who were in the area heard the shooting but did not see who did it, a police spokesperson said.

Two other people were injured and taken to hospitals in private vehicles, police said. Houston police say one person was fatally shot and two others injured early Tuesday at a private party attended by members of the rap group Migos.

Weeks ago, Quavo and Takeoff released their debut “Only Built for Infinity Links,” without the third Migos member, Offset.

First published on: 01-11-2022 at 07:32:48 pm
