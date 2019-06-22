Mick Jagger returns to stage following heart surgery

Toggle Menu
The Rolling Stones was forced to cancel some of their upcoming shows in North America due to their frontman's health concerns. Mick Jagger posted a picture on Instagram after the band kickstarted their No Filter Tour at Chicago's Soldier Field on Friday.

Mick Jagger posted a picture on Instagram after the band kickstarted their No Filter Tour at Chicago's Soldier Field on Friday.

Veteran musician Mick Jagger has made a comeback to touring two months after he underwent heart surgery.

The singer posted a picture on Instagram after the band kickstarted their No Filter Tour at Chicago’s Soldier Field on Friday.

A second show is scheduled for Tuesday.

“Thank you for a great opening show Chicago!” Jagger captioned his photograph from the concert. In the picture he can be seen dressed in monochrome and enjoying his time on the stage.

Before the gig, the 75-year-old rocker had shared a photo from the practice session at the concert venue.

”Looking forward to seeing you all tomorrow! #stonesnofilter” he wrote.

