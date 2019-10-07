Michael Ray and Carly Pearce get married

Country singers Michael Ray and Carly Pearce have tied the knot.

According to the People magazine, the couple exchanged wedding vows in front of about 100 family members and friends on a Nashville-area farm.

The wedding came shortly after the couple obtained a marriage license in Nashville on September 9.

Ray, 31, and Pearce, 29, announced their engagement on Instagram in December 2018 with photos from the proposal.

They confirmed their relationship in July 2018 on the photo/video-sharing website.