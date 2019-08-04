Huge network of people allowed all that to go on: Sheryl Crow on Michael Jackson’s alleged abuse

Sheryl Crow, who was a backing singer for Michael Jackson during the Bad tour, believes there was “a huge network of people” that let him continue with his alleged sexual abuse of young boys.

Advertising

In an interview with Guardian, Crow said she always felt uncomfortable about his relationship with James Safechuk, who along with Wade Robson claimed in HBO documentary Leaving Neverland that they were abused by the pop icon when they joined him on Bad tour.

”I happened to turn on CNN the morning after the first half (of the documentary) aired, and they showed clips of the young man who was on the Jackson tour with us and it made me … I mean, I still feel really… It’s like a death in the family, you know? It’s sad. (James Safechuck) was a great kid and the whole time he was with us – which was the better half of an 18-month tour – I always wondered: ‘What in the world are his parents doing?’, you know?

”I think that there were a lot of exceptions made because of the damage that (Jackson) … I mean, he didn’t intentionally project it, but it was part of his aura – this almost being untouchable and almost alien-like (figure). And, yeah, I mean, I’m sad, and I’m mad at a lot of people. I feel like there was just a huge network of people that allowed all that to go on. It’s just tragic,” Crow said.

Advertising

The 57-year-old singer revealed that she never made friends or had any contact with Jackson post the Bad tour.

“I think he actually did not know my name for quite a long while. I saw him at the Grammys and I don’t think he ever put together (who I was).