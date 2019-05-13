Toggle Menu
Michael Jackson’s eldest child Prince is a college graduatehttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/music/michael-jackson-eldest-child-prince-is-a-college-graduate-5724648/

Michael Jackson’s eldest child Prince is a college graduate

Twenty-two-year-old Prince Jackson, whose real name is Michael Joseph Jackson Jr, went through commencement ceremonies on Saturday at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles.

Prince Jackson has graduated from college with a bachelor's degree
Michael Jackson’s eldest child Prince is now a college graduate. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Michael Jackson’s eldest child Prince is a college graduate.

Twenty-two-year-old Prince Jackson — whose real name is Michael Joseph Jackson Jr. — went through commencement ceremonies Saturday at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles.

Prince Jackson graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business administration. The day was celebrated in social media posts from the graduate and relatives in his famous family.

TJ Jackson, the cousin who served as Prince’s guardian after his father died, tweeted, “It’s been a long road but you did it. Keep learning, keep growing and keep giving back!”

Advertising

Prince Jackson was 12 when his father died nearly 10 years ago.

Michael Jackson has two other children, 21-year-old Paris and 17-year-old Prince Michael Jackson, known by the nickname Blanket.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Gabrielle Union, Jessica Alba in charge of LA's Finest
2 Pokemon Detective Pikachu tries to dethrone the Avengers
3 Game of Thrones season 8 episode 5: Five best moments