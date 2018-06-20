Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 20, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
Michael Jackson’s life to be turned into a broadway musical

A musical about the life of legend Micheal Jackson will premiere on Broadway by 2020. Written by Lynn Nottage and directed by Christopher Wheeldon, the musical would be another attempt to bring MJ's life to stage.

By: IANS | New York | Updated: June 20, 2018 5:31:56 pm
Michael Jackson The latest one is the third show after Michael Jackson: The Immortal World Tour and Michael Jackson: One.
A stage musical based on late King of Pop Michael Jackson’s life is heading to Broadway. The yet untitled show is being developed by executors of the Michael Jackson Estate and bosses at Columbia Live Stage, with a book written by Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The Michael Jackson Estate and Columbia Live Stage company announced the news on Tuesday but didn’t say which theatre the show will play in.

Tony Award-winner Christopher Wheeldon is set to direct the musical, which will feature many of Jackson’s hits, including Smooth Criminal, Thriller, and is likely to contain some of the recognisable moves from Jackson’s music videos and tours. It will premiere in 2020.

The score, like the Carole King-centric musical Beautiful, will feature songs from the singer’s own extensive catalogue, marked by universally loved hits such Man in the Mirror, The Way You Make Me Feel, Billy Jean and Beat It.

This is not the first stage show inspired by Jackson. Earlier, there was Michael Jackson: The Immortal World Tour and Michael Jackson: One in 2011 and 2013 respectively. Another show about the pop star, Thriller Live, can be seen in London’s West End.

There have been notable attempts to bring Jackson’s music to the screen, too, with documentaries such as Michael Jackson’s This is It, the highest-grossing music documentary of all time, and Michael Jackson’s Journey From Motown to Off the Wall, a detailed account of his musical evolution directed by Spike Lee.

