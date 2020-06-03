Meri Aashiqui: Jubin Nautiyal’s song is a melancholic love ballad

Jubin Nautiyal and Ihana Dhillon in Meri Aashiqui. Jubin Nautiyal and Ihana Dhillon in Meri Aashiqui.

After crooning chartbusters like “Tujhe Kitna Chahein Aur” (Kabir Singh) and “Tum Hi Aana” (Marjaavaan), singer Jubin Nautiyal has released a single titled “Meri Aashiqui”.

Composed by Rochak Kohli and penned by Rashmi Virag, the song is a love ballad that explores the emotions one experiences when in love. It is a regular romantic number packed with beautiful shots. Though the song is not something you haven’t heard before, it might grow on you as you listen to it on loop.

Apart from singing it, Jubin Nautiyal has also acted in the music video. He stars opposite Punjabi actor Ihana Dhillon. The video, directed by Ashish Panda, has been shot at the pristine locales of Dawki, Meghalaya. It follows the same old story of a boy dreaming about his ladylove who has left him heartbroken.

Sharing the song on social media, Nautiyal wrote, “Make way for a tune filled with emotions #MeriAashiqui, out now.”

T-series head honcho Bhushan Kumar described Nautiyal’s voice as “mellifluous” as he shared the song on Twitter. “His mellifluous voice resonates with everyone! Dwell into the feeling of love with #MeriAashiqui,” Kumar captioned the video.

