Mera Dil Bhi Kitna Pagal Hai: Shaheer Sheikh, Mamta Sharma bring alive the magic of Saajan’s romance

One of the most popular romantic films of the 90s, Saajan is set to turn 30 this month. As an ode to the love triangle featuring Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt, Mamta Sharma has released her version of “Mera Dil Bhi Kitna Pagal Hai”. The music video of the romantic song features popular small-screen star Shaheer Sheikh.

The music video opens with Shaheer riding a bike and being stopped by a policewoman (Mamta). As he gets fined for not wearing a helmet, he gets mesmerised by her beauty. The video then moves to a dream sequence with the two romancing in the beautiful locales of Leh-Ladakh. After trying to catch her attention by riding helmetless every day, the young man finally manages to woo his lady love, and the video ends on a happy note.

Mamta Sharma has added her Punjabi twist to the song, making it sound very different from the original. Known for her peppy number “Fevicol Se”, the singer has done a decent job with this soothing track. As for performances, while Shaheer aces his romantic avatar, Mamta needs to polish her acting skills. The duo also does not look good as a couple.

In an Instagram post, Shaheer Sheikh shared that he loved the song, the moment he heard it. “When I heard this song, I absolutely loved it… hopefully you guys will like it too.. :) #MeraDilBhiKitnaPagalHai,” he wrote.

Shaheer Sheikh is looking forward to his next music video with Hina Khan. Titled Mohabbat Hai, the music video has been directed by Mohit Suri, and will see the actors reunite after their hit song “Baarish Ban Jana”. Shaheer is currently seen playing the lead role in Sony TV’s Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi.