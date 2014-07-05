Melissa McCarthy lost a USD 9000 wig on Jet Ski

Melissa McCarthy co-wrote the ‘Tammy’ with her husband Ben Falcone. (Source: AP)

Actress Melissa McCarthy has revealed that she lost a wig worth USD 9000 while filming a jet sking scene for her comedy ‘Tammy’.

McCarthy, 43, who co-wrote the film with her husband Ben Falcone, said she thought it would be an easy job to shoot such a scene but lost her wig in the process, reported E! Online.

“We were just doing a test. It’s hard to shoot on water because everything’s moving…so we did a test and I’m like, ‘Isn’t it a great idea if I’m in full wig and costume? Because if we shoot some stuff, maybe it’s usable.’ And I’m like, ‘I’m kind of amazing at this,’ because I’m really a couple steps ahead. I don’t really know how to ride a jet ski—I’ve never been on one before,” she said.

“All of a sudden, I literally was like, ‘I’m in water’. I didn’t know if I was up or down and I thought. We don’t have a huge budget and a wig’s like USD 9,000…which, by the way, had like 35 pins in it. You couldn’t rip it off my head,” she recalled.

McCarthy said she thought at least they got the scene but later got to know that the cameras were not on.

