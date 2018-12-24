Meghan Trainor marries Daryl Sabara

Meghan Trainor has wed actor Daryl Sabara in nuptial exchanged at the couple’s Los Angeles home. A publicist for the Grammy-winning singer on Sunday confirmed the two married Saturday.

Advertising

People magazine first reported the wedding. It says about 100 guests attended the private backyard ceremony. It was also Trainor’s 25th birthday.

Trainor shared the news on her Instagram account today. The 25-year-old singer shared a beautiful photo and captioned the image as,”I’m a wifey for lifey! Best birthday ever!!!!!! Thank you for everyone who helped make it happen… I Love you forever and always.”

Sabara also posted the same photo on his official Instagram account. He captioned the image as,”I have the most beautiful WIFE! Thank you for making me the luckiest man in the world. I love you forever and always.”

The “All About That Bass” singer and the 26-year-old “Spy Kids” actor became engaged last year.

Trainor’s third album is due out in 2019.