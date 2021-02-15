scorecardresearch
Monday, February 15, 2021
Meghan Trainor, Daryl Sabara welcome first child

Meghan Trainor took to Instagram to share the first photo of the baby, adding she gave birth on February 8.

Los Angeles
February 15, 2021 2:40:58 pm
Daryl Sabara and Meghan TrainorDaryl Sabara and Meghan Trainor tied the knot in an intimate backyard wedding in December 2018. (Photo: Daryl Sabara/Instagram)

Singer-songwriter Meghan Trainor and her husband, actor Daryl Sabara have become parents to their first child, a baby boy.

The couple, who announced their pregnancy in October, have named their son, Riley.

Trainor, 27, took to Instagram on Sunday to share the first photo of the baby, adding she gave birth on February 8.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“This sweet baby boy’s due date was today on Valentine’s Day … We got to meet him Monday, Feb 8th! We are SO IN LOVE … Thank you @darylsabara for the best Valentine’s gift ever! Welcome to the world Riley!” the “All About That Bass” hitmaker captioned the picture.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Meghan Trainor (@meghan_trainor)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Daryl Sabara (@darylsabara)

Sabara, 28, also shared a series of pictures of the newborn.

“@meghan_trainor you are my forever Valentine and I’m so beyond grateful for you bringing our son into the world,” the Spy Kids star wrote in the caption.

Trainor and Sabara tied the knot in an intimate backyard wedding in December 2018.

