Wednesday, August 25, 2021
Megan Thee Stallion to release BTS’ Butter remix on this date

After its release in May, "Butter" became the most viewed music video on YouTube within 24 hours. It also entered the Guinness World Records for being the most streamed song on Spotify within 24 hours of its release on the platform.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
August 25, 2021 6:14:04 pm
Butter's remixed version to release on August 27. (Photo: AP Images)

Megan Thee Stallion will be releasing a remix of hit BTS song “Butter” on August 27. In a new court hearing, the Grammy-winning singer has been given the go-ahead to release the revamped version of the English single.

Stallion had earlier alleged that her record label was preventing her from releasing the track.

More on BTS and Butter |Butter enters Guinness World Records with 3 new records

Confirming the news of Butter remix release, BTS took to Twitter on Wednesday and wrote, “#BTS #방탄소년단 Butter (feat. Megan Thee Stallion). 2021.08.27. 1PM (KST) | 12AM (ET) #BTS_Butter @theestallion.”

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Butter was described by the group as “a pure, swaggering dance-pop celebration in the retro vein of Bruno Mars, with layers of Jam and Lewis-style synths.” The group’s leader RM said the song was “very energetic and very summery,” with a “dynamic performance.”

