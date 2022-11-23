MC Square hints at new collaboration with Shehnaaz Gill, shares photo: ‘What’s cooking?’

Rapper MC Square shared a photo with Shehnaaz Gill, hinting at an upcoming collaboration between the two of them. MC Square, whose real name is Abhishek Baisla had recently won the second edition of the rap reality show, Hustle.

MC Square captioned his post with Shehnaaz Gill, “What’s Cooking?”

Fans expressed their excitement and said that they couldn’t wait to see what was in store. One fan wrote, “Can’t wait…” Another fan added, “Crossover we never thought about!” A third fan wrote that this “would be a real banger.” Shehnaaz Gill has starred in several music videos since 2015, and in 2021, she released her song “Tu Yaheen Hai”, a dedication to her close friend, actor Siddharth Shukla, who passed away last year.

MC Square had said in a statement after his big win at MTV Hustle 2.0, “I had a childhood dream of becoming a star, and now I can proudly tell my mother that her son is indeed one. Thanks to Realme MTV Hustle 2.0, my dreams have turned into reality. The love and support from Badshah sir and co-contestants kept motivating me – it all added up. I dedicate this win to the entire rap community. Hip-Hop for life. Jai Haryana, Jai Hind, and Lambardar.”

Recently, Shehnaaz Gill was seen at the Filmfare Middle East Awards ceremony, where she won an award. In her acceptance speech, Shehnaaz also paid tribute to Siddharth Shukla. Remembering the late actor, Shehnaaz said, “Ek cheez aur. Main ek bande ko thank you bolna chahti hun. Thank you mere life mein aane k liye. Itna mere pe invest kiya ki aaj main yaha pe hu (I want to thank a certain person. Thank you for coming into my life. I have reached this place because you invested so much in me).” She ended her speech with, “Sidharth Shukla this is for you.”

Shehnaaz is also expected to make her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan’s film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan.