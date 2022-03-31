Mast Nazron Se: Jubin Nautiyal and Nikita Dutta are deeply in love

The music video of “Mast Nazron Se” is out, and it sounds like the kind of song that will have people making Instagram reels. The video features Jubin Nautiyal and Nikita Dutta, who are rumoured to be dating, as a couple who is celebrating their pre-wedding and wedding functions.

Based on a Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan song of the same name, the track is composed by Rochak Kohli. Rochak and Jubin have provided vocals for the song penned by Manoj Muntashir.

In the comments section of the video on YouTube, Jubin Nautiyal wrote, “Thank you for an ocean of love for #MastNazronSe. I would like to thank the whole team for working so hard and making a master song. Big hug to my co-Star Nikita for being such a sunshine, ovation for my ace director Ashish. My heart goes out for Rochak Paji and Manoj Ji for the brilliant collaboration, you guys are magic ✨ . My huge respect for Bhushan Ji and the whole T-Series Team for being awesome. Last but not the least my love, learnings and undying loyalty to Nusrat saab.”

Jubin recently spoke about his equation with Nikita in a chat with Sid Kannan. The singer said, “It is just two friends hanging out, nothing much. Two people can go and have coffee together. I am very fond of her, definitely. She’s an amazing person.”

The rumours of their engagement gained steam after a few behind-the-scenes photos from the song shoot went viral on social media. “We like spending time with each other. She has such a soft heart, such a kind heart, and I really connect well with her. I think we’re just very good friends,” Jubin added.