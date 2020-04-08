Masakali 2.0 song: Somebody please stop Tanishk Bagchi!

The song “Masakali 2.0” stars Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria. The song “Masakali 2.0” stars Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria.

Masakali 2.0, the recreated version of AR Rahman’s “Masakali” from the movie Delhi 6, is out. It is picturised on Marjaavaan actors Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria. Crooned by Tulsi Kumar and Sachet Tandon, the music and lyrics have been reworked by Tanishk Bagchi.

As I watched the music video, I had only one question in my mind, ‘Why Tanishk Bagchi? Why do you always do this?’ It is hard to comprehend the need to redo a song which is etched in the memory of music lovers for its soulful music by AR Rahman, melodious vocals by Mohit Chauhan and meaningful lyrics by Prasoon Joshi.

As opposed to the original “Masakali” which was an ode to a pigeon, “Masakali 2.0” is picturised on a free-spirited girl. It has Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria dancing around in a hotel suite, much like Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur in the Humma song, again a recreation of music maestro Rahman’s composition.

Sharing his experience of working on the song, Sidharth Malhotra said, “Masakali is an indoor song, which has more relevance today because all of us are staying in and staying safe, given the current situation. That time, we unintentionally made a song on the same situation where two people are trying to stay indoors and had fun. That was the feeling on the set.”

Watch the original Masakali starring Abhishek Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor

Talking about the song, Tara Sutaria said, “Masakali is such a loved song from Delhi-6 and it’s so catchy despite being a mid-tempo tune. I loved the original version, and I think Bhushanji and Tanishk have re-imagined Masakali 2.0 beautifully. Tulsi and Sachet have given it a fun and sexy spin which I love. It’s amazing to have had yet another great song to work on.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd