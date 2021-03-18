Marjaneya: Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla’s chemistry is worth your time in Neha Kakkar song, watch

The much-awaited music video “Marjaneya” featuring Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla is finally here. Crooned by Neha Kakkar, it’s a typical Punjabi number and is produced by Desi Music Factory. While the song is not something to write about home about, the video would be definitely a treat for Rubinav, as Rubina and Abhinav’s fans call themselves.

The music video gives a glimpse of the fun relationship of the couple, from manipulating him to carry her numerous shopping bags to crying when he remains busy with work. Abhinav plays the dutiful husband, and when Rubina doubts his integrity due to a misunderstanding, he dances to charm her back.

While Rubina Dilaik in “Marjaneya” shows off her stylish avatar, a word of appreciation here for Abhinav Shukla. The actor not only looks handsome and dapper but his cute dance moves will have female fans swooning. Rubina, who has otherwise portrayed serious roles, also gets a chance to present her goofy avatar. The couple’s chemistry also adds a punch to the music video. While Neha Kakkar also features in video, she doesn’t have much to do, apart from posing around. The tune is quite catchy but given the lyrics are purely in Punjabi, it might not find many takers.

Watch Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla’s music video here:

Last year, music video became a big trend for TV actors, especially Bigg Boss contestants, and looks like it seems to be happening again. Last season’s popular housemates Shehnaaz Gill, Asim Riaz, Sidharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma have featured in a number of music videos. This season, apart from “Marjaneya”, Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni also worked in “Tera Suit”, while Nikki Tamboli has been shooting for a music video with Mudassar Khan. Even Jaan Kumar Sanu released his cover and is working on a couple of more projects.

Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik tied the knot in 2018 after dating each other for a few years. While the two were together in Bigg Boss 14, this is the first time they have shared screen space for a project. Rubina and Abhinav have always come across as a happy couple, however, during a task in the reality show, the former revealed that they were having a tough time in their marriage. She also shared that they were contemplating divorce but decided to give their relationship another chance by participating together in Bigg Boss. And as luck would have it, they reinvented themselves and realised they were soulmates.

Rubina Dilaik went on to win the show while Abhinav Shukla was evicted a few days before the finale when contestants’ connections voted against him. He may not have won the trophy, but Shukla was happy to have found his ladylove back. In an earlier interview with indianexpress.com, Abhinav spoke about putting his relationship under the scanner as he shared, “When you are in the Bigg Boss house, everything is getting recorded. It goes on for long, and is a platform where you cannot even act. I think it was very simple for us- there was something in our heart, and we shared it with the public. It actually made us stronger. I think the biggest benefit of being in the show was that our relationship has become so much better and stronger.”