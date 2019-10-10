Marjaavaan song Ek Toh Kum Zindagani: Nora Fatehi grooves to yet another club number

After dancing on remakes of songs such as “Dilbar” and “Saki Saki,” dancer-actor Nora Fatehi is now seen grooving to Marjaavaan’s latest track “Ek Toh Kum Zindagani”. The number is a revamped version of the Rekha starrer Jaanbaaz.

The three-minute video sees Nora swinging hips, showing off her belly dance skills and acing the split. Dressed in a short white dress, Nora is seen celebrating her bachelorette in the video in a godforsaken shady club.

As far as remixes go, this one is not too bad and is designed as a generic, upbeat club mix. The music has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi, while the lyrics are penned by Tanishk Bagchi and A M Turaz. And as expected with every other peppy number these days, this song is also brought to life by Neha Kakkar and Yash Narvekar.

“Both Bhushan Kumar and Nikkhil Advani sir gave me an opportunity of a lifetime with Dilbar and Saki Saki and I will always be grateful to them for their belief and trust in me and becoming the guiding force of my journey in Bollywood. Nikkhil sir works really hard in the way he positions his movies and songs, whether it is the script or the visuals. It is always a delight to work with him and his team,” Nora Fatehi said in a statement.

Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria starrer Marjaavaan will release on November 15.