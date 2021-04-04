scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, April 04, 2021
Latest news

Mariah Carey receives COVID-19 vaccine

Mariah Carey shared her video of getting vaccinated Saturday on Instagram, which shows her talking to the camera as she is "excited and nervous" to get the jab.

By: PTI | Los Angeles |
Updated: April 4, 2021 1:17:43 pm
Mariah CareyIn the video, Mariah Carey said the battle against the coronavirus is far from over. (Photo: Mariah Carey/Insagram)

Singer Mariah Carey has received her first dose of the coronavirus vaccine. The multiple Grammy winner shared her video of getting vaccinated Saturday on Instagram, which shows her talking to the camera as she is “excited and nervous” to get the jab.

“Vaccine side effect: G6,” she quipped in the caption – when the needle went in, she started singing a high note.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey)

In the video, Carey said the battle against the coronavirus is far from over.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

“Here we are, all the way from that first post washing my hands with Roc and Roe (her children) in New York, trying to encourage people to really be safe. You know, we’re still in this battle together,” the 52-year-old singer said.

“Here we are, hoping for the best, encouraging you guys to do it when you can,” she added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

deepika padukone, gauahar khan, ayushmann khurrana, rashmika mandanna
Deepika Padukone, Asim Riaz, Gauahar Khan: 10 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Apr 04: Latest News

Advertisement
x