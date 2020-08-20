Mariah Carey announces new album The Rarities

Mariah Carey's The Rarities will be out on October 2.

Mariah Carey is all set to release her upcoming album, The Rarities. The 50-year-old pop singer shared the news on social media on Tuesday.

“This one is for you, my fans. It’s to celebrate us, and to thank you for years of pure love and support. I am so grateful to you. ‘THE RARITIES’ album is out October 2,” Carey tweeted, alongside the album cover.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the new LP will feature unreleased material, including demos, B-sides, and a single featuring Lauryn Hill titled “Save the Day”.

Her last album, ‘Caution’, released in 2018.

Mariah Carey teased the collection in June when she told fans she wanted to celebrate the 30th anniversary of her self-titled debut album.

The Rarities will follow the release of her memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, on September 29.

