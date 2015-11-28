Mame Khan enthralls audience at ‘Awestrung’ concert

Apart from Mame Khan, popular singers Clinton Cerejo and Nikhil D’Souza have also performed at the Awestrung event in previous concerts. Apart from Mame Khan, popular singers Clinton Cerejo and Nikhil D’Souza have also performed at the Awestrung event in previous concerts.

‘Luck By Chance’ fame singer Mame Khan, whose mainly known for his folk songs, entertained audiences with an energetic performance at the Awestrung concert, presented by Pepsi MTV Indies on Friday.

“It’s a really good platform because they’re giving an opportunity to every genre and every musician. And this opportunity is also at such a grand venue, in an open-air setting with a courtyard and with such a big crowd. There’s no doubt that you’ll get your fans and audience from every age group right from a kid to an elderly,” he said at the event.

Popular singers Clinton Cerejo and Nikhil D’Souza have also performed at the Awestrung event in previous concerts.

Khan added: “There should be more such platforms and we’re grateful to them for inviting us. We’ve brought the Rajasthan’s music and flavour here.”

The audience relished the beats of his folk songs, Bollywood songs and other songs at the concert.

Khan had also come up with his album “Desert Sessions” which has a varied blend of songs.

“My album has three Rajasthani folk songs, three Sufi songs and one Krishna bhajan. All the songs are good, but Krishna bhajan is my favourite,” he said.

Khan’s two songs – “Badri Badariyan” and “Chaudhary” – with music composer Amit Trivedi on MTV Coke Studio recently has been extremely popular. He has also sung songs like “Baawre” in “Luck By Chance”, “Aitbaar” in “No One Killed Jessica” and “Bangur” in “I Am”.

