Make music compulsory in schools, colleges: Ilayaraja

Music should be made compulsory in schools to bring down violence, maestro Ilayaraja said here on Friday.

He was speaking after being awarded the centenary award for lifetime achievement at the 46th International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

The 72-year-old Ilayaraja, whose musical career spans decades, said the divinity of music eventually conquers violence and needed to be promoted in schools and colleges.

“Make music compulsory in schools, colleges and everywhere. Violence will come down,” Ilayaraja said, in presence of union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who was also present at the festival’s inauguration ceremony in Goa.

Ilayaraja has won four national awards and a Padma Bhushan and is a mentor of another music maestro A.R. Rehman.

