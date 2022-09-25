Maine Payal Hai Chhankai remix controversy: Anup Jalota says Neha Kakkar does not need remixes for shortcut fame

Amid the ongoing social media feud between Falguni Pathak fans and Neha Kakkar over the song “O Sajna”, which is a remix of Pathak’s “Maine Payal Hai Chhankai”, veteran singer Anup Jalota has opened up about how remixes affect the original song’s melody as well as the original singer.

Anup defended Falguni and said in an interview with India Today, “Whenever there is a remix, it should not touch the melody of the original song. Legally you are protected because nobody can file a case. At least, don’t spoil the melody of the song.”

The singer also appreciated Neha Kakkar and her work as he said, “Neha Kakkar does not need remixes to get shortcut fame. She has already earned the fame. She might have done it to pursue a wish.” However, he was of the opinion that the original singer should get the fame and not the one who has done the remix.

Fans are not happy with the song “O Sajna” and they are blaming Neha for ruining a cult classic song. Falguni Pathak too seemed to be upset with the remix as she reposted fans’ angry reactions on her Instagram handle.

Meanwhile, Neha Kakkar has addressed the backlash through social media posts and wrote, “If talking in such a manner, saying such bad things about me, abusing me.. makes them feel good and if they think it will ruin my day. Then I’m sorry to inform them that I’m too blessed to have bad days. This God’s child is always happy coz God himself is keeping me happy.”