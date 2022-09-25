scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 25, 2022

Maine Payal Hai Chhankai remix controversy: Anup Jalota says Neha Kakkar does not need remixes for shortcut fame

Fans have accused of ‘O Sajna’ singer Neha Kakkar of ruining Falguni Pathak's cult song 'Maine Payal Hai Chhankai'.

Anup jalota, Neha Kakkar, Falguni pathak, o sajnaAnup Jalota defends Falguni Pathak amid the Maine Payal Hai Chhankai remix controversy. (Photo: Anup Jalota, Neha Kakkar/Instagram)

Amid the ongoing social media feud between Falguni Pathak fans and Neha Kakkar over the song “O Sajna”, which is a remix of Pathak’s “Maine Payal Hai Chhankai”, veteran singer Anup Jalota has opened up about how remixes affect the original song’s melody as well as the original singer.

Anup defended Falguni and said in an interview with India Today, “Whenever there is a remix, it should not touch the melody of the original song. Legally you are protected because nobody can file a case. At least, don’t spoil the melody of the song.”

The singer also appreciated Neha Kakkar and her work as he said, “Neha Kakkar does not need remixes to get shortcut fame. She has already earned the fame. She might have done it to pursue a wish.” However, he was of the opinion that the original singer should get the fame and not the one who has done the remix.

Fans are not happy with the song “O Sajna” and they are blaming Neha for ruining a cult classic song. Falguni Pathak too seemed to be upset with the remix as she reposted fans’ angry reactions on her Instagram handle.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The Muslim political predicamentPremium
The Muslim political predicament
Tamil Nadu opposes NEET, its students perform better: share in 95 percent...Premium
Tamil Nadu opposes NEET, its students perform better: share in 95 percent...
Real-time weather alerts, tests & tips: Kashmir gets an app for applesPremium
Real-time weather alerts, tests & tips: Kashmir gets an app for apples
Inside Track: Ghar Wapasi?Premium
Inside Track: Ghar Wapasi?

Meanwhile, Neha Kakkar has addressed the backlash through social media posts and wrote, “If talking in such a manner, saying such bad things about me, abusing me.. makes them feel good and if they think it will ruin my day. Then I’m sorry to inform them that I’m too blessed to have bad days. This God’s child is always happy coz God himself is keeping me happy.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 25-09-2022 at 08:20:38 pm
Next Story

Probe of alleged pro-Pakistan slogans in PFI protest: Pune police to send videos for forensic analysis  

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Akshay Kumar, Navya Naveli Nanda, Soha Ali Khan, 12 celebrity photos
Akshay Kumar, Navya Naveli Nanda, Soha Ali Khan: 12 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 25: Latest News
Advertisement