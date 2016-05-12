Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
Madonna to honour Prince at Billboard Music Awards

Madonna will honour Prince at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas later this month.

By: PTI | Los Angeles | Published: May 12, 2016 1:51:14 pm
Queen Of Pop Madonna will honour Prince at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas later this month.

Madonna, 57, will hit the stage at the T-Mobile Arena on May 22 to pay tribute to her friend and collaborator, who died unexpectedly on April 21, aged 57.

Madonna will join Justin Bieber, Celine Dion, DNCE, Fifth Harmony, The Go-Go’s, Demi Lovato, Shawn Mendes, Pink, Britney Spears and Troye Sivan, who will all perform at the ceremony.

Celine Dion will also be honoured with the 2016 ICON Award.

The Weeknd leads all nominees with 19 nods in 16 categories.

