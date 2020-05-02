Follow Us:
Madonna says she has tested positive for coronavirus antibodies

Pop diva Madonna has revealed that she has tested positive for the COVID-19 anitbodies.

Published: May 2, 2020
Madonna

The singer shared the news in the 14th edition of her Quarantine Diary on Instagram TV.

“Took a test the other day and I found out that I have the antibodies. So tomorrow I’m just going to go for a long drive in the car, and I’m gonna roll down the window and I’m gonna breathe in the COVID-19 air. Yup. I hope the sun is shining,” Madonna said.

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), US, antibody tests are used to determine whether or not a person has been exposed to COVID-19 by finding proteins the body produces to fight the virus.

However, the CDC has yet to confirm if the possession of antibodies is equal to immunity.

