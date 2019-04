Madonna is back on the music scene with her latest album, Madame X.

Advertising

The music icon dropped a teaser of her brand new LP on YouTube on Sunday. It was captioned as “Welcome to the World of Madame X”.

The 59 second-long teaser features a snippet of new music, a narration by Madonna who describes the title character as “a secret agent travelling around the world, changing identity, fighting for freedom, and bringing light to dark places.”

Madame X follows Madonna’s 2015 album, Rebel Heart.

The release date of the new LP is yet to be announced.