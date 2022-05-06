Madhuri Dixit steals the show in Raja Kumari’s ‘Made in India’, built for 2022. Watch

Indian-American rapper, songwriter, and singer Raja Kumari released her new song “Made in India” on Friday. Through the song, she seems to be paying tribute to Indian culture and heritage. The song is an interpolation of Alisha Chinai’s 1995 chartbuster “Made in India”.

Besides being a treat to the ears, the music video is also a visual extravaganza. Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit has made a special appearance in the video, wearing a gorgeous golden dress. The song has been written by Raja Kumari, Humberto DelosRios III, Omar Tavarez, Alisha Chinai, Shyam Anuragi and Biddu.

Talking about collaborating with Raja Kumari for the song, Madhuri said in a statement, “Having lived in the USA for a few years, I completely resonate with the sentiments with which Raja Kumari created Made in India. It is an anthem for every Indian born in and outside of the country. It is truly exciting to have united with such a feisty artist for a song that envelopes the spirit of India.”

As soon as the song was released on YouTube, it got showered with praise. One fan commented, “Damn! 💞 The Background Music, Your Voice And Madhuri Mam Made this Song. Incredible!! 😍🤩🤩.” Another wrote, “Big shoutout to Alisha Chinai (The original singer of this song) for composition and singing of such a beautiful song❤️❤️” A third fan wrote, “Loved this drop! 🥵❤️ Visuals vocals and the production everything is so on point! 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳.”

In case you miss listening to the original “Made in India”, here it is:

Before releasing the song, Raja Kumari had shared how working with Madhuri was a dream come true for her. She wrote on Instagram, “For me…MD has and will always be the epitome of Indian style, beauty and grace. I’ve met a lot of people in my life, but no one as humble and as genuinely beautiful as @madhuridixitnene.”