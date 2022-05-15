Tu Hai Mera song: Madhuri Dixit pays tribute to her fans on birthday, Karan Johar calls it ‘absolutely splendid’

Madhuri Dixit on her birthday has released her second single. The actor, who made her singing debut last year with “Candle”, shared a song titled “Tu Hai Mera,” which she has dedicated to all her fans. The video begins with Madhuri reading out letters sent by fans. While reading one of the letters, Madhuri looks into the camera, breaking the wall between her and her fans, and tells her well-wishers that she will do something for them. “I know times are tough and I miss you too but now I think I need to do something for you,” she is heard saying in the video.

“Tu Hai Mera” shows Madhuri Dixit as an absolute glam queen. She is singing as well as grooving in some of the most stunning attires. Sharing the single on her YouTube channel, Madhuri wrote, “Here’s my second single, ‘Tu Hai Mera’ dedicated to all my fans who have supported me over the years. You are my biggest strength ‘Tu Hai Mera.'”

ALSO READ | Madhuri Dixit : More than just a dancing queen

The song has been sung by Madhuri, who has also co-written the track with Raja Kumari.

As soon as she shared the video, fans poured in wishes for the actor. Karan Johar also had the sweetest message for Madhuri. “Redefining elegance, grace and unabashed talent with every year. Happy birthday Madhuri, you are magic on screen and off it too! Congratulations on the new song, it is absolutely splendid and an earworm in no time,” he wrote.

“Seriously, how is it possible, acting, dancing, producing and now singing, no-one can be like you, the biggest female megastar and the most beautiful and humble woman in Indian Film Industry,” a fan mentioned in the comment section of the YouTube video. Another comment read, “Simply awestruck by your voice, your charisma, your beauty, your dance and almost everything…you are admired for all the right reasons…I’m sure this song will be a chartbuster and will break many records.”

On the work front, Madhuri Dixit, who turned 54 today, made her OTT debut with Netflix show The Fame Game. Her last silver screen outing was Karan Johar’s Kalank, which had had tanked at the box office.