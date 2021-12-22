Madhuban: Sunny Leone stands out in Kanika Kapoor’s unimpressive dance track

If a song has been crooned by Kanika Kapoor and its music video features Sunny Leone, it is sure to become a hit. The singer-actor duo on Wednesday launched their latest track “Madhuban”, which unfortunately fails live up to the expectations. The song has been composed by Shaarib and Toshi.

Talking about the song, Sunny Leone said in a statement, “I have been lucky that the audience has loved all my songs in which I have also showcased my dancing and this one kicks it up a notch. Madhuban has got immense love from the fans on social media. It’s great to be a part of a song that will bid adieu to 2021 in style and welcome 2022 with a bang.”

“Sunny has made the song look so beautiful. Singing this song was so much fun. It’s high on energy and a super dance number. I am so glad with the response the song has already received,” Kanika Kapoor said.

“Madhuban” makers Saregama Music organised a contest offering fans a chance to be a part of the music video. While the winner of the contest, Arindam Chakraborty, provided the male vocals, the second runner-up Shivika Pratap Singh matched steps with Sunny Leone in the music video.

On a concluding note, composers Shaarib and Toshi said that they “strongly believe this song will be racing up the charts all over.” They added, “The song is high on energy, fun and groovy and Sunny has made the song look so amazing.”

On the work front, Sunny Leone will soon start shooting for MTV Splitsvilla’s upcoming season. She will also be seen in Shero, which marks her Kollywood debut.