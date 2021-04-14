Madhanya poster: Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar share first poster of their ‘wedding love song’

After several sneak peeks into their music video, the small screen couple Disha Parma and Rahul Vaidya have shared the first poster of their song “Madhanya”. Sung by Vaidya along with singer Asees Kaur, it is a ‘wedding love song’ penned by lyricist Kumaar.

In the first poster of “Madhanya”, we see the gorgeous couple dressed in wedding outfits posing together. While the Bigg Boss 14 runner up is seen in a beige sherwani, Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara actor Disha has opted for a pink lehenga.

“Presenting to you the poster of our song that you guys have been waiting for !!🤩🤩 From our hearts to yours … “ the wedding love song” arrives on 18 th April.. can’t wait for you’ll to see and hear it ❤️😍 @rahulvaidyarkv @aseeskaurmusic @dj.lijo @djchetas @kumaarofficial @anshul300 @irajanbir @desimusicfactory @raghav.sharma.14661,” Disha wrote along with the poster. Rahul Vaidya also shared the post with an identical caption.

On Tuesday, the couple celebrated Gudi Padwa together for the first time. They performed all the rituals following the traditions and even dressed up in Maharashtrian attire.

Rahul and Disha have been friends for the last three years. They have earlier starred together in music video “Yaad Teri”, which released in 2019. “Madhanya” will release on April 18.