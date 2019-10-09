Made In China’s The Naari Naari Song: Rajkummar-Mouni track is an ill-fitting addition

The makers of Made In China have released the third song from the film. Much like the two songs that preceded it, “The Naari Naari Song” is an up-tempo dance number that has been composed by Sachin-Jigar.

Advertising

The music for Made In China has so far used different musical ideas in each song. “Odhani” was a straightforward dance number that leaned heavily on the film’s China-inspired theme and “Sanedo” was a Navratri-themed song. However, it is unclear what “The Naari Naari Song” is and how it fits in with the rest of the songs.

This song is inspired by “Nari Narin” which was produced by Delta Sound and is not subtle about the association. The song starts with a vaguely Arabic-sounding synth melody and percussion. Vishal Dadlani’s verses follow and are then broken by calls of “habibi dah”. The chorus picks up the melody of the original and reworks it with lyrics that are standard pop music fare.

This song is perhaps the most ill-fitting of the three that have come out so far but that by no way means it doesn’t stand on its own feet. “The Naari Naari Song” is a solidly produced and well-performed dance number that should be fine if listened to by itself and not compared to its predecessors. It is only in the scheme of the soundtrack that the song falls flat.

Made In China stars Rajkummar Rao, Mouni Roy, and Boman Irani. The Mikhil Musale directorial is slated to release on October 25.