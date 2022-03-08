Machine Gun Kelly wants BTS at his wedding with Megan Fox, says they were once ‘stoked’ on meeting him

Machine Gun Kelly is all set to get married to Megan Fox. The rapper revealed that he would like to have BTS for the ceremony. During his appearance on the Ellen Degenres show, he revealed that he was ARMY too, and recalled the time he had met the septet.

Ellen had asked him to pick a boy band for the day. He answered, “Which boyband am I gonna know the most songs of? For sure NSYNC. But which band do I surprisingly know all these facts about? BTS.”

Also Read | Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are engaged, share romantic video of the proposal

He added that BTS is more likely to make an appearance than the 90s band NSYNC. “I met them at the Billboard Awards, they were, like, stoked to meet me. I think I have a better chance of getting BTS to come,” he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by the Blonde Don (@machinegunkelly)

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly got engaged in January. Kelly had described the ring in much detail, in an Instagram post. He wrote, “Yes, in this life and every life’ 💍 beneath the same branches we fell in love under, i brought her back to ask her to marry me. i know tradition is one ring, but i designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love. 1-11-2022.”