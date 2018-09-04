Machine Gun Kelly responds to Eminem with diss track ‘Rap Devil’

Eminem had referenced Machine Gun Kelly in the song “Not Alike” from his latest album Kamikaze. Eminem had referenced Machine Gun Kelly in the song “Not Alike” from his latest album Kamikaze.

After Eminem targeted fellow rapper Machine Gun Kelly with his surprise album Kamikaze, Machine Gun Kelly has fired back with a diss. A diss song in rap is meant to disparage and insult other people. Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, had referenced Kelly in the song “Not Alike” from his latest album Kamikaze.

The lyrics say, “If you wanna come at me with a sub, Machine Gun/And I’m talkin’ to you, but you already know who the f*** you are, Kelly/ I don’t use sublims and sure as f*** don’t sneak-diss/ But keep commenting on my daughter Hailie.”

Machine Gun Kelly, who has cited Eminem as one of those who inspired him to become a rapper, has written a song called “Rap Devil”, a mischievous riff on Eminem’s “Rap God.” In that song, Kelly has taken a dig at Eminem’s beard to his sanity. He also says that Eminem is “sober and bored” and that he sounds “like a bitch.” Kelly also says he is sick of Eminem’s “sweatsuits and them corny hats” and that he is rich and is still mad. He also says they have a commonality in that they are both single dads and hail from the American midwest.

The lyrics begin with, “Ayy, somebody grab him some clippers (Zzz)/ His f***ing beard is weird/ Tough talk from a rapper paying millions for security a year/ “I think my dad’s gone crazy,” yeah, Hailie, you right/ Dad’s always mad cooped up in the studio, yelling at the mic/ You’re sober and bored, huh (I know).”

im standing up for not just myself, but my generation. im doing the same shit you did back in ur day. life is still real on my side, and i had to take time from the grind to defend myself from someone i called an idol. love, Rap Devil. — 😈 (@machinegunkelly) September 3, 2018

The song continues, “I’m sick of them sweatsuits and them corny hats, let’s talk about it/ I’m sick of you being rich and you still mad, let’s talk about it.”

