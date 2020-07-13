Maangi Duaein: This Salim-Sulaiman track is an earworm

Maangi Duaein has been composed by Salim-Salaiman. Maangi Duaein has been composed by Salim-Salaiman.

Bollywood music composer duo Salim-Sulaiman on Monday released their latest track, “Maangi Duaein”. The song, featuring social media star Mr Faisu and actor Ruhii Singh, is a soulful track narrating the story of two lovers who grow apart due to certain circumstances.

Faisu said he is happy and honoured to feature in a song by Salim-Sulaiman.

“I am very happy and honored to feature in the music video for ‘Maangi Duaein’ by the iconic Salim-Sulaiman, who are one of my all-time favourite musicians,” the social media star said.

He added that it was fun to collaborate with Ruhii Singh.

“Ruhii was a lot of fun — she is an excellent actor and I had a blast shooting for the video. Hope our fans will like it!” Faisu said in a statement.

Ruhii Singh added, “‘Maangi Duaein’ is a beautiful song with great visuals and Faisu is a very sweet person. I had a great time shooting the music video and am really looking forward to the response.”

“Maangi Duaein”, composed by Salim-Sulaiman, is penned by Shraddha Pandit and sung by Raghav Chaitanya.

Talking about the song, Salim Merchant said, “A lot of relationships don’t work out for various reasons. ‘Maangi Duaein’ is a song that expresses the feelings of two people who are really in love but don’t get together; for some reason, their love is incomplete.”

“Maangi Duaein” is the first track of Salim-Sulaiman’s new record label Merchant Records, launched in partnership with Qyuki.

