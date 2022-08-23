Maa O Maa: Mandakini makes comeback with soulful track on a mother-son dynamic

Yesteryear actor Mandakini made her comeback in a new music video, titled Maa O Maa. The emotional video, directed by Sajan Agarwal, sees her playing a mother to son Rabbil and Babita Banerjee as they reminisce their good and bad times with her. In the song, a son returns home and gets nostalgic as he recalls his memories with his mother and sister.

Composed by Babli Haque and Meera , “Maa O Maa” is sung by Rishabh Giri. Mandakini had earlier shared some of the behind-the-scenes photos from the shoot of the music video. In an earlier chat with ETimes, she had said, “I’m very happy to associate with director Sajan Agarwal Ji. I have known him since a long time but finally we are working together. Maa O Maa is a very beautiful song and I instantly fell in love with it. The best part of this song is that my son is playing the lead.”

Mandakini became a sensation after she appeared in Raj Kapoor’s 1985 film Ram Teri Ganga Maili, where she starred opposite Rajiv Kapoor. She later starred in films such as Dance Dance, Tezaab, Aakhri Baazi among others. Her last screen appearance was in the 1996 film Zordaar.