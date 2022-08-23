scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Maa O Maa: Mandakini makes comeback with soulful track on a mother-son dynamic

Composed by Babli Haque and Meera, Maa O Maa, featuring Mandakini, is sung by Rishabh Giri.

MandakiniMandakini made her comeback in a new video

Yesteryear actor Mandakini made her comeback in a new music video, titled Maa O Maa. The emotional video, directed by Sajan Agarwal, sees her playing a mother to son Rabbil and Babita Banerjee as they reminisce their good and bad times with her. In the song, a son returns home and gets nostalgic as he recalls his memories with his mother and sister.

Composed by Babli Haque and Meera , “Maa O Maa” is sung by Rishabh Giri. Mandakini had earlier shared some of the behind-the-scenes photos from the shoot of the music video. In an earlier chat with ETimes, she had said, “I’m very happy to associate with director Sajan Agarwal Ji. I have known him since a long time but finally we are working together. Maa O Maa is a very beautiful song and I instantly fell in love with it. The best part of this song is that my son is playing the lead.”

Mandakini became a sensation after she appeared in Raj Kapoor’s 1985 film Ram Teri Ganga Maili, where she starred opposite Rajiv Kapoor. She later starred in films such as Dance Dance, Tezaab, Aakhri Baazi among others. Her last screen appearance was in the 1996 film Zordaar.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Yatra as a tightrope walk: Cong treads carefully on Rahul’s long marchPremium
Yatra as a tightrope walk: Cong treads carefully on Rahul’s long march
Adani’s empire is ‘deeply overleveraged,’ Fitch Group unit warnsPremium
Adani’s empire is ‘deeply overleveraged,’ Fitch Group unit warns
Sonali Phogat death: A reminder why Indians above 40 should get heart che...Premium
Sonali Phogat death: A reminder why Indians above 40 should get heart che...
Delhi Confidential: Tribal Affairs Minister considers regular interaction...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Tribal Affairs Minister considers regular interaction...

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 23-08-2022 at 08:44:37 pm
Next Story

Will raze eight structures near Mumbai airport that flout height norms in a month: Collector tells HC

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

UPSC Key: Why you should read ‘Collective Conscience of Society’

UPSC Key: Why you should read ‘Collective Conscience of Society’

Premium
Adani to buy 29.2% stake in NDTV, launch open offer

Adani to buy 29.2% stake in NDTV, launch open offer

Shinde ‘threatens’ Opposition for calling him, his Sena faction 'traitors'

Shinde ‘threatens’ Opposition for calling him, his Sena faction 'traitors'

Adani’s empire is ‘deeply overleveraged,’ Fitch Group unit warns

Adani’s empire is ‘deeply overleveraged,’ Fitch Group unit warns

Premium
Opinion | Imran Khan faces arrest, but the question is: Is the army's power waning?

Opinion | Imran Khan faces arrest, but the question is: Is the army's power waning?

Centre tweaks overseas investment rules: The changes, explained

Centre tweaks overseas investment rules: The changes, explained

Opinion | India must find way to manage turbulence between US, Russia, China

Opinion | India must find way to manage turbulence between US, Russia, China

Premium
Sonali Phogat dies at 42: Are Indians more prone to heart attacks?

Sonali Phogat dies at 42: Are Indians more prone to heart attacks?

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Vaani Kapoor turns 34: When the actor reacted to chin and lip-job claims, said she ‘couldn’t afford surgery’
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 23: Latest News
Advertisement