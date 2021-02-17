Lut Gaye: Emraan Hashmi plays a cop in this corny, romantic ballad by Tanishk Bagchi

Emraan Hashmi and Yukti in a still from the music video.

T-Series’ latest music video “Lut Gaye” featuring Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi and newcomer Yukti Thareja is out. The nearly five-minute video is a romantic ballad crooned by Jubin Nautiyal, with lyrics by Manoj Muntashir. The track has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi.

True to Bhushan Kumar’s style, the track is a corny, melodramatic take on unrequited, unfulfilled love. The lyrics are decent, and the song sounds good enough. The choreography and the whole ‘drunk bride act’ is reminiscent of Divya Khosla’s version of “Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi.”

The song attempts to spin a narrative of great love and sacrifice about a Mumbai cop who unwittingly falls for the bride he rescues. However, the video goes round and round in circles and doesn’t do a great job at keeping the viewer engaged. Even Tanishk Bagchi’s music makes it sound like the regular, generic club number.

In an earlier statement on the music video of ‘Lut Gaye,’ Emraan Hashmi said, “We received appreciation and love for Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon, and when Bhushan and Vinay-Radhika spoke to me about Lut Gaye, I was happy to collaborate on the single. It is a beautiful melody with words that hit you hard. Hope the audiences love the song as much as I do.”

Emraan and Bhushan Kumar have previously collaborated on several projects. Speaking about the same, Bhushan said, “Emraan Hashmi takes romantic tracks to an all-new level with the way he beautifully emotes love, longing or even heartbreak. No one could have performed ‘Lut Gaye’ better than him and we are happy he agreed to feature in this melodious, soulful song. A beautiful story by Vinay-Radhika together with Jubin’s passionate voice, Tanishk’s sincere composition, and Manoj’s heartfelt lyrics, this one will stay with audiences for a long time.”