scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022

Lucky Ali shares video with daughter Tasmiyah as they travel to Medina: ‘Father-daughter time…’

Lucky Ali took to Instagram and shared a video with his daughter Tasmiyah from their train journey to Medina.

Lucky Ali with TasmiyahLucky Ali with Tasmiyah Ali (Photo: Instagram/ Tasmiyah Ali)

Singer Lucky Ali took to Instagram and treated fans to a video from his train journey to Medina with daughter Tasmiyah Ali. In the video, Lucky asks Tasmiyah if she is enjoying her journey, and she mentions that she feels like she is in a movie.

Also Read |Lucky Ali got into the carpet cleaning business because of his father Mehmood: ‘My father wanted me to act’

Lucky Ali captioned his post, “Father – Daughter time… on the bullet train to Madinah…”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lucky Ali (@officialluckyali)

Tasmiyah had shared another photo from the train on her Instagram account and captioned the post, “Father & Daughter || a very goofy duo.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tasmiyah Ali (@___tasmiyah)

Tasmiyah is Lucky Ali’s daughter from his first marriage with Ta’Awwuz. He then married Inaya and welcomed two children, Sara and Raiyan. Following this, he married Kate Elizabeth and later divorced her, after welcoming their child Dani Maqsood Ali.

After an illustrious musical career in Mumbai, Lucky moved to Bengaluru after his father, veteran actor Mehmood’s death. The singer had earlier said he felt like he didn’t belong in Mumbai. Despite knowing a lot of people, he felt like a “stranger in the crowd”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Saifai lines up at ‘Netaji’ home for a last glimpse: ‘He gave us energy’Premium
Saifai lines up at ‘Netaji’ home for a last glimpse: ‘He gave us energy’
Mulayam’s legacy: 5 ways in which he changed UP’s politicsPremium
Mulayam’s legacy: 5 ways in which he changed UP’s politics
International trade in Rupee: Big banks drag feet on mechanismPremium
International trade in Rupee: Big banks drag feet on mechanism

This year, Lucky Ali reunited with his brother-in-law Mikey McCleary for the song titled “Intezaar”. The two have previously worked on tracks like “Sunoh” and “O Sanam”.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 11-10-2022 at 06:41:40 pm
Next Story

Chennai college students carry machetes, perform stunts on train; 3 arrested

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Inside Karan Kundrra’s birthday bash with girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash and family
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 11: Latest News
Advertisement