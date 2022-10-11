Lucky Ali shares video with daughter Tasmiyah as they travel to Medina: ‘Father-daughter time…’

Singer Lucky Ali took to Instagram and treated fans to a video from his train journey to Medina with daughter Tasmiyah Ali. In the video, Lucky asks Tasmiyah if she is enjoying her journey, and she mentions that she feels like she is in a movie.

Lucky Ali captioned his post, “Father – Daughter time… on the bullet train to Madinah…”

Tasmiyah had shared another photo from the train on her Instagram account and captioned the post, “Father & Daughter || a very goofy duo.”

Tasmiyah is Lucky Ali’s daughter from his first marriage with Ta’Awwuz. He then married Inaya and welcomed two children, Sara and Raiyan. Following this, he married Kate Elizabeth and later divorced her, after welcoming their child Dani Maqsood Ali.

After an illustrious musical career in Mumbai, Lucky moved to Bengaluru after his father, veteran actor Mehmood’s death. The singer had earlier said he felt like he didn’t belong in Mumbai. Despite knowing a lot of people, he felt like a “stranger in the crowd”.

This year, Lucky Ali reunited with his brother-in-law Mikey McCleary for the song titled “Intezaar”. The two have previously worked on tracks like “Sunoh” and “O Sanam”.