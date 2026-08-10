‘Prepared to go’: Lucky Ali says he travels everywhere with his ‘burial cloth’. Watch

Popular singer Lucky Ali left all his fans quite emotional recently. During one of his live concerts, Lucky spoke about death and said he was prepared to go. Responding to the love he has received from his audience, Lucky got emotional and shared that he is ‘prepared to go’; his words and later his song also left many in the audience moved. Lucky, who is legendary actor Mehmood’s son, has largely focused on independent music and has also done some playback singing.

At his recent concert, the 67-year-old singer got emotional and said, “I know, I love you all too. One day we all have to go. I am not preparing you for it, but I am prepared actually. Whenever I travel, I travel with my Ihram, which is my burial cloth; wherever I die, just let me go from there.” While his words left fans very emotional, one of them said, “It’s been 30 years now; I just didn’t let go of Lucky.”

Also Read: Lucky Ali says after father Mehmood’s death, he was left with no friends in Bollywood; opens up on failure of his 3 marriages

After Lucky shared the video on Instagram, many fans also reacted to his speech. One of them wrote, “I refuse to accept this reality. It’s still late 90s & I’m watching your song on DD & you are young forever. Mentally stuck there.” Another fan commented, “Travelling with Ihram shows the faith u carry in your heart. May Allah bless you with a long, healthy life and an even better hereafter… Ameen.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucky Ali (@officialluckyali)

A third fan penned a long note, “How can you say this… Please don’t. I grew up watching you, listening to you, and unknowingly learning what music truly means. Your voice became a part of my growing-up years. I have tried to imitate your voice, sung your songs, and somewhere along the way, you became much more than just an artist to me. You became my idol. I started loving and admiring you not only as an actor or a singer, but as an identity, an emotion, and most importantly, as a beautiful soul and a wonderful human being. That’s why when I heard what you said on this reel, it genuinely hurt me.”

The fan further added, “I kept thinking about it long after reading it, and honestly, it disturbed me more than I can explain. Some artists are not just artists in our lives — their work becomes a part of our memories, our emotions, our childhood, and even our identity. You are one of those rare people for me. Your music has been there through different phases of my life, and your voice carries a kind of honesty and simplicity that is almost impossible to replace. You made us feel music rather than just listen to it. So please, don’t ever underestimate what you mean to people like me.”

“Whatever made you say those words, I sincerely hope you are doing okay. Your health, your peace of mind and your happiness matter far more than anything else. I wish you great health, happiness, peace and many, many more beautiful years ahead. There is still so much more music, so many more memories and so much more love waiting for you. For me, you will always remain the voice that I grew up listening to, the artist I looked up to, and the beautiful soul whose music became a part of my life. Please take care of yourself. You mean more to me than you may ever realise. My last wish would be to meet you,” the fan concluded.

About Lucky Ali

After finding fame in the 90s with his independent music, Lucky Ali did playback singing for popular Bollywood films like Tamasha, Anjaana Anjaani, Bachna Ae Haseeno, Yuva, Kahon Na Pyaar Hai, etc. Last year, in a conversation with Navbharat Times, Lucky Ali had spoken about his acting career in Bollywood and said, “There was a time I acted in films and sang songs, but eventually I didn’t know what more to do. I wanted to sing in my own style—O Sanam was born out of that search for freedom. In 2015, I distanced myself from the industry. People had misbehaved with me, but it wasn’t toxicity that drove me away—it was the monotony. After my father’s death, I felt there was nothing left for me there. I didn’t even have friends.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by tasmiyah (@tasmiyah.ali)

“I worked with Shyam Benegal on Trikal and Bharat Ek Khoj and learnt immensely from artistes like Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi, and Om Puri. Years later, I returned to music to find my own voice. I had realised that if my talent was genuine, people would listen—and if not, they would reject me,” Lucky Ali had added.

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On the personal front, Lucky Ali was married thrice. He first married Meaghan Jane McCleary; they have two children. The second time he married Inaya, a Persian woman, and they too had two children. In 2010, he tied the knot with British model and former beauty queen Kate Elizabeth Hallam, with whom he has a son; the two divorced in 2017. Talking about his failed marriages, Lucky Ali had said, “You don’t need to start and end life with the same partner. I married thrice, each time in a different country, and every situation was unique. Even my father married outside India, so our home environment was very global. None of my marriages worked, but all my relationships are still alive. We don’t live together, but we are always there for each other. I have always been responsible towards my kids. I believe the only true way of parenting is through love—children learn from what they see their parents do.”