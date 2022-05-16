Lucky Ali says he left Mumbai after dad Mehmood’s death: ‘I didn’t belong anymore, felt like a stranger in the crowd’

Lucky Ali enjoys his secluded life, away from the glitz and glamour of the film and music industry in Mumbai. Calling himself a nomad at heart, he said he doesn’t stay at one place for a long time. He explained that if he doesn’t wander, he feels like he’s stagnating. The ace singer-musician is currently residing in Bengaluru, where he used to travel with his parents as a kid.

Lucky, son of veteran actor Mehmood, said he wanted to leave Mumbai after his father’s demise. He said he felt like he didn’t belong there. Despite knowing a lot of people, he felt like a ‘stranger in the crowd’.

Also read | Lucky Ali says his album Kabhi Aisa Lagta Hai was shelved by T-Series after he demanded due credit for lyricists

He professed his love for the city, while adding that the responsibilities his parents left him took him to Bengaluru. Lucky said, “Mumbai is like a mother to me. So, yes, Mumbai is my maika and I am Mumbai’s Mai ka lal!”

Lucky Ali, who broke into India’s music scene in the 1990s, becoming an integral part of the Indipop culture, has immensely popular songs like “O Sanam”, “Gori Teri Aankhen”, “Teri Yaadein”, along with film songs “Ek Pal Ka Jeena”, “Na Tum Jaano Na Hum”, “Aa Bhi Ja Aa Bhi Ja”, “Aahista Aahista” and “Safarnama” to his credit.

But despite all, Lucky says music has not been his career. Being untrained in music, he learned all that he could while working with people in the industry. He said music and compositions are all fun. He said he never considered it a career, and didn’t make a living out of it.

He said that music he works on is about the entire team and everyone is a part of the composition. “I take responsibility for it, aur agar chappal padne hain toh mujhe hi padenge,” Lucky Ali shared.

Lucky’s limited yet remarkable body of work is testimony to how he doesn’t consider its commercial aspect. He reiterated in the interview that if he considered it his career, he would have lost his soul along the way.

Lucky Ali with his brother-in-law and frequent collaborator Mikey McCleary. (Photo: Instagram/Lucky Ali) Lucky Ali with his brother-in-law and frequent collaborator Mikey McCleary. (Photo: Instagram/Lucky Ali)

Lucky Ali has reunited with his brother-in-law Mikey McCleary for their latest compilation, including its new song titled “Intezaar”. The two have previously worked on tracks “Sunoh” and “O Sanam”.