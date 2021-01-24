Lucky Ali releases new single ‘Sayyaah unplugged’

Lucky Ali has released yet another rendition of one of his older tracks. (Photo: Instagram/Lucky Ali)

Even as fans continue to swoon over Lucky Ali’s latest rendition of “O Sanam”, the singer on Saturday dropped his new single, the unplugged version of his old song “Sayyaah”.

The track, released on Ali’s YouTube page, has been shot in Anjuna, Goa. The video shows the singer and his band crooning the song beach side.

“Sayyaah” was originally a part of Lucky Ali’s 2011 album “Raasta Man”. The new version is yet another soulful piece by the singer-musician, one that can be interpreted both as a song for self-discovery and a love ballad.

Ali describes the song as “Unplugged, live and raw.” Weeks ago, Lucky Ali’s acoustic version of his popular song “O Sanam” went viral. The video that was shot and shared by Saad Khan featured Ali playing the guitar while singing the popular song from the 1990s. The song featured in Ali’s debut album titled “Sunoh”.