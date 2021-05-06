scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, May 06, 2021
Most read

Lucky Ali quashes death rumours: ‘Resting in peace at home’

After rumours of his death went viral on social media, Lucky Ali took to Instagram to share a statement.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
May 6, 2021 8:50:55 am
lucky aliLucky Ali took to Instagram to address the rumours. (Photo: Lucky Ali/Facebook)

After veteran actor Nafisa Ali quashed rumours of Lucky Ali’s death on Twitter, the singer took to Instagram on Wednesday and issued a statement.

“Hi everyone, just addressing the rumours. I’m alive and well and resting in peace at home. Haha. Hope you all are staying in and staying safe. May God protect us all during this devastating time,” he shared in an Instagram story.

lucky ali Lucky Ali addressed the death rumours on Instagram. (Photo: Lucky Ali/Instagram)

The rumours of the “O Sanam” singer passing away started doing the rounds on Tuesday. Soon after, Nafisa took to Twitter and wrote, “Lucky is totally well and we were chatting this afternoon. He is on his farm with his family. No Covid. In good health.”

Also Read |Nafisa Ali dismisses Lucky Ali’s death rumours: ‘Lucky is on his farm with family, no Covid’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nafisa Ali Sodhi (@nafisaalisodhi)

She told The Times of India, “I chatted with Lucky Ali 2-3 times today. He is fine. He does not have COVID. In fact, he has antibodies. He is busy planning his music and concerts. We were talking about virtual concerts happening and all such things. He is on his farm in Bengaluru and his family is there with him. I just spoke to him, everybody is fine.”

In December 2020, a video of Lucky’s performance at a local Goan restaurant went viral on social media. Nafisa had shared the video on her social media and shared that the performance was shot at Arambol in North Goa.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

covid19 vaccine bollywood celebs
Radhika Madan, Himanshi Khurana and Devoleena Bhattacharjee among others take the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

May 06: Latest News

Advertisement
x