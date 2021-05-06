Lucky Ali quashes death rumours: ‘Resting in peace at home’

After veteran actor Nafisa Ali quashed rumours of Lucky Ali’s death on Twitter, the singer took to Instagram on Wednesday and issued a statement.

“Hi everyone, just addressing the rumours. I’m alive and well and resting in peace at home. Haha. Hope you all are staying in and staying safe. May God protect us all during this devastating time,” he shared in an Instagram story.

Lucky Ali addressed the death rumours on Instagram. (Photo: Lucky Ali/Instagram) Lucky Ali addressed the death rumours on Instagram. (Photo: Lucky Ali/Instagram)

The rumours of the “O Sanam” singer passing away started doing the rounds on Tuesday. Soon after, Nafisa took to Twitter and wrote, “Lucky is totally well and we were chatting this afternoon. He is on his farm with his family. No Covid. In good health.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nafisa Ali Sodhi (@nafisaalisodhi)

She told The Times of India, “I chatted with Lucky Ali 2-3 times today. He is fine. He does not have COVID. In fact, he has antibodies. He is busy planning his music and concerts. We were talking about virtual concerts happening and all such things. He is on his farm in Bengaluru and his family is there with him. I just spoke to him, everybody is fine.”

In December 2020, a video of Lucky’s performance at a local Goan restaurant went viral on social media. Nafisa had shared the video on her social media and shared that the performance was shot at Arambol in North Goa.