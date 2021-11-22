Lucky Ali says his album Kabhi Aisa Lagta Hai was shelved by T-Series after he demanded due credit for lyricists

Singers and composers talking about music labels dominating the music scenario in the Indian film industry is not new. On Monday, Lucky Ali opened up on his experience. He dropped a Facebook status talking about his 2004 album Kabhi Aisa Lagta Hai, which marked his solo album. In the post, the 63-year-old opened up on how T-series shelved the album because Lucky Ali and his team “questioned” the decision of crediting lyricist Sameer for the entire album while a lot of people were involved in its making.

“We did an album which T Series called ‘Kabhi Aisa Lagta Hai’ after a song in the album… it was recorded in London at Mikes Studio in Soho and partly at the T series studio in Mumbai.. Aslam wrote the album along with me and another lyricist based out of London she wrote the song ‘Jab se mili tumse’ I believe her name was Salma and she was from Quetta…. And then Sameer got the credit for writing the album because he was being promoted by T Series… Bhushan took the album off the shelves because we questioned his decision… Aslam should have gotten his due credit,” he wrote.

Earlier this year, Lucky Ali‘s new rendition of ‘Oh Sanam’ went viral on the social media platforms. Recently, the singer’s photo with Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Derek O’Brien surfaced on the internet, which led to the speculation about his entry into Indian politics.

In an interview with HT, the singer clarified that he is “not joining politics.” “Nobody asks me, and everybody just assumes. I don’t have a spokesperson. I speak for myself,” Ali said, adding, “My work is music based and connection based. It has got nothing to do with political ideology. I want to stay far away from politics. But I like to meet people who, I feel, deserve my respect. I am always there to encourage a good effort on behalf of anybody who does things that bring changes to people’s lives and I want to support that morally.”

On the work front, Lucky Ali has been busy with live concerts. He also released an unplugged version of his song titled ‘Sayyaah.’