Lucky Ali’s latest rendition of ‘O Sanam’ goes viral

Singer Lucky Ali has once again provided a new rendition of his iconic song “O Sanam” for your listening pleasure. The video of Ali crooning his fan-favourite number was shared by actor-politician Nafisa Ali Sodhi.

Nafisa said that the video was from Arambol village in North Goa.

The video, to no one’s surprise, has gone viral on social media sites. While most are welcoming the grizzled Lucky Ali reprising the popular song, many noted that multiple people were sitting in close proximity without any masks.

One of his most popular songs, if not the most popular, “O Sanam” was part of Lucky Ali’s first album, Sunoh, which was released in 1996. The song is one of the top pop tracks from India’s indie music scene from the 1990s.

Lucky Ali has been away from professional singing for quite a while. His last gig was a song called “Safarnama” from the movie Tamasha. He is best known for songs in films like Kaante, Bachna Ae Haseeno, Paathshaala, among others.

The son of legendary comic actor Mehmood, Lucky Ali is also known for acting in films like action-thriller Kaante and musical drama Sur.

