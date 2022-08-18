Lucky Ali got into the carpet cleaning business because of his father Mehmood: ‘My father wanted me to act’

Lucky Ali, the singer behind melodies like “O Sanam,” “Ek Pal ka Jeena” and “Na Tum Jano Na Hum“, once got into the carpet cleaning business as his father Mehmood wanted him to act in films and he had no interest in becoming an actor.
In a recent interaction with fans on ShareChat and Moj, the musician reminisced his younger days when he decided to go into the carpet cleaning business to evade his father’s wish of seeing him as an actor. “My father wanted me to act, but the times had changed drastically,” said Ali.
The singer, who is loved for his melodious voice by many, also shared how he feels he is a “besura” as he has no formal training in singing. But he still is in a search to “attain the eighth note of silence” in his music.
Lucky Ali shared, “I feel I am a besura. I have not learned music, but I trust the process and put my heart into whatever I do. We don’t do riyaaz as well. We just say a dua before our performance at every concert and leave the rest to God. We want people to enjoy our music.” The singer also mentioned how he tries to keep his music different from quintessential Bollywood music.
He said, “Everything is in the seven notes of Sargam, but I am on a constant search and want to attain the eighth note, which is a note of silence, Moksh. I want to reach there as an artiste.”
Lucky Ali recently released the song “Mohobbat Zindagi”. Talking about it, he said, “During these uncertain times like Covid-19 and war, everybody is trying to seek optimism. The idea here was to express some positivity, rather than preaching.”
