Lucky Ali dials back the years with ‘Tu Jaane Hai Kahan,’ and it’s a little bit too relaxed
Singer Lucky Ali has announced his return with his latest track 'Tu Jaane Hai Kahaan'.
It’s always a delight to talk to an old friend. Their voice and personality help you recall the very first time you met them and everything that has happened since then. That’s kind of what happens when you listen to a familiar sound — it takes you back to a different age, a different day. Singer Lucky Ali is trying to achieve that same thing with his new track ‘Tu Jaane Hai Kahaan,” which has been released under the Tips Music banner. It’s soulful, simple, and it is right up the singer’s alley.
Even though he chooses to play in cafes and at random concerts these days, Ali still has pull in the industry, and that is quite clear when you hear the names behind the project. The super-team includes Mike McCleary, a composer-songwriter from New Zealand, composer Suraj Gulvady, and lyricist Kausar Munir. What these four individuals have achieved isn’t winning them any Grammys or BRIT awards; the song is definitely quite soothing in that linear manner.
An easy-to-digest melody consisting of rhythm and lead guitar starts off things, as percussion joins in as soon as Lucky Ali starts singing. The odd minor chord along with Ali’s ability to make an ordinary word sound so meaningful, goes a long way for the track. The hook is fun, and the lyrics are easy to follow. So the song is definitely pushing for the old adage that ‘simple is better’; its structure and vision seem to be working for it.
Personally, I would like to see Ali play around with his voice and style a bit. Except for the modern elements, the lyrics and the treatment of the track makes it quite indistinguishable from a million other songs running on Spotify. The super-team works well together, but let’s just say that they never set out a very difficult task for themselves. The elements that make this track approachable, also deprive it of any chance at standing out.
All in all, it’s great to see Lucky Ali back, especially during a time when singers are making a space for themselves apart from playback singing. Ali was part of the indie music movement of the 90s and 2000s that saw independent artistes and bands take hold of the industry. The whole business of it has come a long way since then, and having someone like him — from the old guard — firing on all cylinders, could be great for the music, its creators and its consumers.
