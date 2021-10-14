Photos of Lucky Ali’s daughter Sara go viral, courtesy Nafisa Ali: ‘Our lucky star’

Actor-politician Nafisa Ali took to Instagram and shared photos of Lucky Ali’s second daughter Sara Ali. Nafisa Ali is a close family friend of Lucky Ali and often shares photos of the singer and his family. Sharing a set of photos, Nafisa wrote, “This is Sara Ali (my friend Lucky Ali’s 2nd daughter) our LuckyStar … .#goa#goadiaries.”

In the photos, Sara smiles and poses for the camera. In one of the photos, she is holding Nafisa’s pet dog.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nafisa Ali Sodhi (@nafisaalisodhi)

The post received much love from fans, as they called Sara ‘beautiful’ and ‘pretty’.

See more photos of Sara and Lucky Ali:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucky Ali (@officialluckyali)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucky Ali (@officialluckyali)

Lucky Ali first married Meaghan Jane McCleary in 1996 and they have two children Ta’awwuz and Tasmiyah. Meaghan Jane McCleary also appeared in the singer’s hit music video O Sanam.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucky Ali (@officialluckyali)

In 2000, Lucky married Inaya (Anahita) and the couple have kids Sara and Raiyan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucky Ali (@officialluckyali)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucky Ali (@officialluckyali)

In 2010, Lucky married former Miss England, Kate Elizabeth Hallam. They have a son Dani together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucky Ali (@officialluckyali)

In May 2021, after rumours of Lucky Ali’s death began to spread, veteran actor Nafisa Ali quashed the speculation. Even the singer shared via his Instagram story, “Hi everyone, just addressing the rumours. I’m alive and well and resting in peace at home. Haha. Hope you all are staying in and staying safe. May God protect us all during this devastating time.”