When Lucky Ali said he wasn’t suited for one marriage, dad Mehmood cautioned his second wife that he might marry again

Singer Lucky Ali, the voice behind innumerable iconic tracks such as Ek Pal Ka Jeena and Na Tum Jaano Na Hum, decided to steer clear of Bollywood after his father, actor Mehmood passed away. For him, it ‘was all over’ and that he had nothing left anymore in the film industry. Later, he also explained that his perspective on Bollywood had changed.

In an earlier interview to Bollywood Hungama, he had said, “I have nothing in that space. I mean basically for me like it was over when dad passed away. With dad, I also had the opportunity to get out. Because I had to learn whatever I needed to learn from that space and god bless them. But it’s really bad in that sense. You might have had other complaints at some points but at some point now as you grow older you look at things through a wider perspective and with more understanding.”

Lucky Ali had been open about his criticism of Bollywood and said that the film industry did not inspire him like it used to. In a 2017 interview, he answered, “Is jagah mein badtameezi bahut hai (This place has a lot of disrespect). Bollywood has changed. The movies which are being made these days are lacking inspiration and I think there is nothing to learn from such movies.” He also added that he did not like the kind of films being made and attributed the daily violence in news to films. “This generation’s movies are leaving a bad impact on society. People are getting violent as they are inspired with what is being showcased in the movies. I believe less patience and more greediness is being promoted through movies,” he said.

Even if he steered clear of Bollywood films, Lucky Ali’s life is nothing less a Bollywood film, as he had attempted several professions in his life, including horse-breeding, organic farming, and had also gotten into the carpet-cleaning business. He also had three marriages and had once claimed that he wasn’t suited for marriage. He had told Times Of India in 2010, “Some are suited for one marriage. I don’t think I am suited for one marriage. I move around a lot. I am a free spirit. I get lonely. I cannot cheat. What happens when you are faced with temptations? It’s better to marry. Be honest to your wife and love your wives.” In fact, when Lucky Ali was about to get married for the second time, Mehmood had warned his second wife, ““He [Mehmood] said to her [second wife Inaya], be careful. He might just take a third wife.”