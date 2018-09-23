Loveyatri singer Darshan Raval: There are so many ways to reach an audience

Darshan Raval has sung “Chogada” for Salman Khan production venture Loveyatri. Darshan Raval has sung “Chogada” for Salman Khan production venture Loveyatri.

Singer Darshan Raval is on a roll. His track from Loveyatri track titled “Chogada” and “Kamariya” from Mitron has become a chartbuster. In fact, his singles are also grabbing top spots in playlists. The singer, in an exclusive conversation with indianexpress.com, talks about his journey in the music world.

Loveyatri song Chogada has become quite a hit. What was that experience like?

It was amazing. I was working when I got a call from Chetan (composer). They called me to come to their studio. When I met them, they briefed me about the song that it’s about celebration. We jammed and the song was ready within 30 minutes. Salman also liked the song and that’s how the entire thing happened. We enjoyed a lot. Normally, there is no time frame for a song to get complete.

The film has courted controversy because of its title. Since you have worked closely with the team for the song, what do you have to say about it?

They have changed the title now. I won’t say anything more than this. If people think the old title was not appropriate, the makers have already changed.

You were also a part of promotions of Loveyatri. How was that experience?

It was really nice. Everywhere people wanted me to be there and sing. I was part of the promotions. It’s nice to get an opportunity to interact with your fans, especially for a film.

Your solo tracks are quite popular. Do Din is doing so well. Do you intend to push these songs in Bollywood too?

I will definitely try. I’ve always wanted to do independent music, which is happening now. My next move is to collaborate with different artists next year.

All my independent songs usually have been sad. I’ve been crying, the girl has been crying. So, I decided to make a happy love song that will make people happy. So, we made “Do Din.” It was quite fun. It’s a song one can groove too. It’s a first music video shot by a female director at the Liberty theatre in Mumbai.

Your Mitron song Kamariya and Sanedo also became quite popular. You seem to be on a roll…

I have been working hard for this. But whatever I am today, is because of the love I’m receiving from the audience in the country or abroad. So, I’m very thankful.

You are a fresh voice in Bollywood. What sort of genre do you want to explore? Do you think surviving here is going to be a task?

I don’t think it’s easy to survive anywhere. If you believe in yourself and you are positive, nothing is difficult. I think nowadays it is quite easy to show your talent. There are so many ways to reach out to an audience.

