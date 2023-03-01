scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Mar 01, 2023
Advertisement

Love Nwantiti singer CKay: ‘Feel like home in India, will definitely come back’

Chukwuka Ekweani, better known by his stage name CKay, was in India to participate at the recently concluded Vh1 Supersonic 2023 music festival here.

CkayNigerian singer Ckay visited India recently. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

After his first and “amazing” visit to India, Nigerian singer-songwriter CKay – the international music sensation behind the hit single “Love Nwantiti” – said he would love to come back to the country which feels like “home” to him.

Chukwuka Ekweani, better known by his stage name CKay, was in the country to participate at the recently concluded Vh1 Supersonic 2023 music festival here.

“It is amazing to be here (in India). It feels like home. The energy was great, the people are great, I am definitely coming back,” CKay told PTI in an interview.

Also Read |When a guard stopped Shah Rukh Khan from entering his film’s muhurat: ‘Personality toh hai nahi, yeh kaise hero hai?’

“I haven’t explored anything. I want to see Indian architecture, I want to go to the beach. I just want to have a good time and experience India,” he added.

Asked what comes to his mind when asked about India, the record producer said: “Bollywood.”

CKay further said he would love to collaborate with Indian film stars such as Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan if an opportunity arose.  “Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most popular Indian actors and Aishwarya Rai,” he added.

CKay, whose 2019 song “Love Nwantiti” went viral during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic, believes social media plays a vital role today in popularising an artiste or their song globally.

Advertisement

“I don’t think virality is overnight. It looks like it is but it is not. It is a good thing because it helps great music to travel much faster,” he said.

Also Read
Jungkook
BTS’ Jungkook deletes his Instagram account amid stalker rumours, reassur...
Armaan Malik
Armaan Malik lashes out at his namesake YouTuber, says he feels 'disguste...
shakira, gerard pique
Shakira attacks ex Gerard Pique's girlfriend Clara Chia Marti: 'There's a...
BTS
BTS' Jin 'welcomes' J-Hope to mandatory military service, schools him abo...

The eighth edition of Vh1 Supersonic 2023, which was held at Pune’s Mahalakshmi Lawns from February 24 to 26, witnessed a star-studded line-up of artistes also including Anne-Marie, Bill Brewster, Farhan Akhtar, DIVINE, and Prateek Kuhad.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 01-03-2023 at 18:11 IST
Next Story

Ban on construction activities in 500-m radius of defence establishments back

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Zeenat Aman showcases her unfiltered side on Instagram
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Mar 01: Latest News
Advertisement
close