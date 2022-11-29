scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 29, 2022

Loona’s Chuu breaks silence after removal from band, says she’s ‘grasping the situation’: ‘I haven’t done anything that should be shameful…’

Chuu's agency BlockBerry Creative had announced her ouster, owing to 'violent language' and 'misuse of power' with a staff member.

ChuuLoona's Chuu was removed from the band.

Chuu has addressed her removal from the band Loona in a new statement. This comes days after her agency BlockBerry Creative had announced her ouster, owing to ‘violent language’ and ‘misuse of power’ with a staff member. The agency had released a new statement as well, requesting fans to not spread ‘malicious rumours’ and that the initial announcement was not meant to be an ‘expose’.

Chuu’s statement read, ” Hello, this is Chuu. Thank you so much for your concern and comfort. As I have not received any contact regarding this series of situations or know anything about them, I’m currently grasping the situation, but what I’m sure of is that I haven’t done anything that would be shameful to my fans. In the future, as my position is decided, I will share another statement. Thank you so much for your concern and for trusting in me.”

Earlier, it was also reported that nine members of LOONA (HeeJin, HaSeul, YeoJin, Kim Lip, JinSoul, Choerry, Yves, Go Won, and Olivia Hye) had filed injunctions requesting for the validity of their exclusive contracts with BlockBerryCreative to be suspended. The agency had refuted the reports.

Loona, the popular South Korean band had been revealed to the public through a pre-debut project in October 2016, where the 12 members were revealed by releasing a promotional single over the following 18 months. Chuu was revealed as the 10th member. However, last year, problems arose after she filed an application for a provisional injunction against Blockberry Creative, to suspend the exclusive contract. It was also reported that last April she founded her own company, with herself as the CEO.

First published on: 29-11-2022 at 08:48:52 pm
